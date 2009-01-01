 R&D 1100 intake manifold
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    33
    Posts
    205

    R&D 1100 intake manifold

    Clean R&D 1100 intake manifold. Looks like it was opened up some. I got another R&D mani with some black jacks so I dont need this one anymore. $300 shipped lower 48 and pp fee unless gifted. Thanks.
