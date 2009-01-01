Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mill Head SXR-800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 21 Mill Head SXR-800 Hi,



I want to Mill my Stock Head to raise up the compression a bit.

Stock Compression is 155 PSI each.



squich is 2,35mm or 0,09"

Head Gasket is 0,35mm or



I see the Step in the Head which is 0,42mm or 0,018"



Can i mill 0,50 mm or 0,02" without any Problems or even more ?



Carb jetting should be more rich on Top end ?

I run Premium Fuel all the Time...







Thanks

IMG_6325.jpgIMG_6326.PNGIMG_6323.jpg

