Mill Head SXR-800
Hi,
I want to Mill my Stock Head to raise up the compression a bit.
Stock Compression is 155 PSI each.
squich is 2,35mm or 0,09"
Head Gasket is 0,35mm or
I see the Step in the Head which is 0,42mm or 0,018"
Can i mill 0,50 mm or 0,02" without any Problems or even more ?
Carb jetting should be more rich on Top end ?
I run Premium Fuel all the Time...
Thanks
IMG_6325.jpgIMG_6326.PNGIMG_6323.jpg
