 Mill Head SXR-800
    Felix #86
    Mill Head SXR-800

    Hi,

    I want to Mill my Stock Head to raise up the compression a bit.
    Stock Compression is 155 PSI each.

    squich is 2,35mm or 0,09"
    Head Gasket is 0,35mm or

    I see the Step in the Head which is 0,42mm or 0,018"

    Can i mill 0,50 mm or 0,02" without any Problems or even more ?

    Carb jetting should be more rich on Top end ?
    I run Premium Fuel all the Time...



    Thanks
    IMG_6325.jpgIMG_6326.PNGIMG_6323.jpg
