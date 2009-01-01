Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Solid seadoo supercharger shaft (Or photos of one) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Norris Lake, TN Age 31 Posts 4 WTB: Solid seadoo supercharger shaft (Or photos of one) Hello everyone!

Perhaps a strange request, I'm putting together some youtube videos on a few different topics related to my reconstruction of a 05 RXP I picked up a couple years back, and I could have sworn I kept one of the really old style supercharger shafts that doesn't have the hole down the middle for oiling that the newer kits now all have. (the hole that the 08-up nozzle squirts into, I'm sure I've got a shaft somewhere that doesn't have that)



I was intending to include some pictures and information in my video explaining some of the changes and differences in the various iterations of the superchargers and such, but I can't find that stuff for the life of me.

I located in the realm of 15-20 newer style hollow shafts that I was certain I threw out after rebuilding customers SCers, and somewhere I'm sure I've got a box that I was putting the various unique changes that were made over the years, but I cannot find it anywhere.



I'm looking to purchase one, or several various supercharger related shafts, bearings, clutch washers and such, obviously condition doesn't really matter as its only going to be used for show and tell, how to know what you've got, etc.



Not sure what prices would be fair, or if someone would want to just take some decent resolution photos that they would allow me to use, I'd be happy to contribute some beer money (or gas money) for the help!



