Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Products & Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series Press Release & Schedule 2022 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 832 Hot Products & Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series Press Release & Schedule 2022 RPM Racing Enterprises is proud to announce a joint partnership with Jet Jam Racing for the 2022 Hot Product & Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series

Presented by

JETTRIM, IMPROS, COMETIC, KLOTZ

MOHAVE MORTGAGE, WORX RACING, KOMMANDER IND, EZ SKI, K-RIVER INVESTMENTS, BOMBER EYEWEAR, JETTRIBE, BLOWSION, WORKS H20 DESIGNS, KAWASAKI, OAKLEY, JC RACING, 3D DESIGN CONCEPTS, T.C. FREERIDE, PRO WATERCRAFT, ULTIMATE WATERCRAFT, WEST COAST WATERCRAFT CLUB, PRO RIDER MAGAZINE



RPM Racing Enterprises has entered into a partnership agreement with Jet Jam Racing to produce a 6 round Western US base series, sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) hosting championship closed course PWC racing.



For the past 26 years, RPM Racing Enterprises has been producing high quality pwc events. According to Ross Wallach, President and Race Director for The Best of the West Series, We believe this will serve the racers needs best and putting together a partnership with Monte Hughes and his organization can only raise the bar for pwc racing. Hughes added I look forward to working with Ross and his organization to put together a great series and think the racers will benefit the most from this arrangement. Together, we look forward to 2022 and beyond to continue to grow pwc racing and help create more world champions!









2022 Schedule of Events:



 Round #1 March 19 & 20  2022 Best of the West Series Kickoff - Crazy Horse Campground, Lake Havasu, AZ

 Round #2 April 9 & 10  Nedra Atwood/Gary Hart Memorial- La Paz County Park, Parker, AZ

 Round #3 May 7 & 8  3rd Annual Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride- Huntington Beach, CA

 Round #4 June 4 & 5  Race for Cure  Crazy Horse Campground, Lake Havasu, AZ

 Round #5 August 20 & 21  The Lake Elsinore Open of Water X  Launch Pointe, Lake Elsinore, CA

 Round #6 September 16-18  The 2022 Hot Products & Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series Championships presented by Jettrim & Impros  Crazy Horse Campground, Lake Havasu, AZ



For More Information, please visit www.rpmracingent.com or Jet Jam Racing http://www.jetjam.racing or like us on Facebook and Instagram



Questions, please contact RPM Racing Enterprises (310) 318-4012 or Jet Jam Racing (360) 349-1341 Attached Images 2022 Best of the West Hot Products Hydro Turf.jpg (2.51 MB, 7 views) Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 05:14 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules