Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 Winterizing/Flushing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Poland Age 40 Posts 1 SXR 800 Winterizing/Flushing I am about to winterize my ski for the first time with antifreeze and I have a little question. The gardenhose end was disconneced by the previous owner and I am not really sure where the flush port is. I think I should I put antifreeze where the green line is but it goes to the pisser, so it seems waterflow direction is outside in here...

Should I force antifreeze with a pump or just use a funnel and let it flow?



Thanks in advance!



asddsa.jpg



asddsa1.jpg Attached Images IMG_20211219_001604.jpg (4.40 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules