FX-1 with a Kawasaki 1100 triple. I built this ski about 11 years ago and dubbed it the F-neXt-1. It was originally built with a Kawasaki 900 triple and I ran that for 7 years with no issues. I decided to step it up to an 1100 about 4 years ago and it worked out very well. The ski was finished in old school Kawasaki green with 1976 stock graphics (except 400 was changed to 1100). This ski is scary fast but very rideable and very reliable. The engine is a Group K ported 1100 with milled head and matched manifolds. It runs triple Mikuni 38mm carbs on a speed plate by RHaas Mfg. To support the engine, the ski utilizes a Polaris 148mm Stainless pump. The hull is reinforced and has a widened tray and large custom tubbies (Chubbies). It also has a carbon fiber ride plate, 7 gal custom fuel tank, reinforced stock handle pole, and several other mods to make it a clean factory like mod. It doesnt rely on conversion bedplate or other hard to get parts. The hull was modified to use the factory Kawasaki Engine mounts, which are strong and plentiful. Theres a build thread here on X-H2O:



https://www.x-h2o.com/threads/f-next-1.77277/



As fast as this ski is, its still very manageable. Ive ridden free ride surf, barrel rolled it, and pinned it WFO through closed course like creeks for years and it handles it all very well. The 1100 engine package has very few hrs on it and is quite fresh. This should prove to be a very reliable, versatile, and fast ski for someone. Reason for sale is Ive moved to a very quiet and serene location where I really cant run this ski without pissing off all those who gravitate to a location like this. This ski isnt obnoxiously loud but sounds like a worked street bike and thats just too much for my new neighborhood.



Asking $10,500 OBO you wont find anything like this anywhere, Im pretty sure of that.

