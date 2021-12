Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What the heck is this ski? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 56 Posts 14,101 What the heck is this ski? ID this ski.jpeg



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,444 Re: What the heck is this ski? It's a Yamahas made in India lol Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules