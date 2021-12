Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Crankcase Compression Ratio? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 39 Crankcase Compression Ratio? Does anyone know (or know where to find) the Crankcase Compression Ratio (CCR) for a ZXi / STX 1100? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 38 Posts 3,511 Re: Crankcase Compression Ratio? are you asking for cranking compression pressure? 96 superjet- rockered, -4, wide tray, adjustable footholds, kv148 mag setback pump, skat 7/14 impeller, rrp adjustable pole, blowsion ovp steering, 62t/62t, ada head, zeel A02T cdi, dual 44s, boysen power reeds, TNT SS chamber



Most of these triples are only around 7:1 ratio.

They'll blow around 115psi on a compression gauge.



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 39 Re: Crankcase Compression Ratio? No, I'm asking for crankcase compression ratio. It should be a number between something like 1.2-1.6 I'd expect. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 39 Re: Crankcase Compression Ratio? crankcase compression ratio = crankcase volume / (crankcase volume - cylinder volume) #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 3,022 Blog Entries 6 Re: Crankcase Compression Ratio? As I recall, Kaw 750's were ~1.4





As I recall, Kaw 750's were ~1.4





