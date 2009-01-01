 WTB: kawasaki 1100 igniter/cdi
    WTB: kawasaki 1100 igniter/cdi

    I had 21119-3751 , but it can be any other matching for tripple sxr

    Re: WTB: kawasaki 1100 igniter/cdi

    I’ll look , might have exact # , but have other numbers too
