|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Solas SK-CD SeaDoo Spark Concord Impeller 8500 + stainless steel Wear-Ring
Both used for 1 season.
From Solas:
"The 12/15 pitch is one of our most popular sellers this season! Keep in mind, we quality check EVERY impeller we sell for correct blade pitch and balance- something no one else has the right equipment or expertise to do! All included in the price! We have seen HUGE variations in the pitch of the 12/15 impellers so far, with customers not getting the right RPM for their set up. A correct 12/15 makes all the difference in the world, get yours from Impros! Excellent upgrade impeller for your Seadoo Spark! Reduced cavitation, resulting in better bottom end, and higher top speed too!"
"Durable, quality stainless steel replacement for that flimsy plastic wear ring in your SeaDoo Spark! Fits Spark model PWC"
Bought new, paid $500 ( $320.95 for prop , $146.95 for ring , plus shipping).
Price: Together $280 + shipping from 33139 + PayPal fees if paying by PayPal
IMG_20211212_162841.jpg
IMG_20211212_162823.jpg
IMG_20211212_162720.jpg
IMG_20211212_162711.jpg
IMG_20211212_162638.jpg
IMG_20211212_162514.jpg
Last edited by clickboom; Today at 11:45 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules