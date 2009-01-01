 Will CDI from sxr800 work or go boom in sxr 1100
  Today, 06:05 PM
    clickboom
    clickboom is offline
    PWCToday Newbie clickboom's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    us
    Posts
    48

    Will CDI from sxr800 work or go boom in sxr 1100

    Maybe a dumb question...
    I have an 1100 which produces no spark. I was almost sure it's a dead CDI, but the only way to be 100% sure was to try to use another one. However, I only have a CDI from sxr 800. So, I've connected the green and blue wires from the stator with corresponding green and blue on CDI, and I got a spark.
    I assume the difference is that the one from 800 will shoot 3 sparks at the same time instead of one by one.
    The question is -- is it safe to ride like that or should I only use a "triple" CDI?
    
  Today, 06:15 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,890

    Re: Will CDI from sxr800 work or go boom in sxr 1100

    Use correct cdi , fires every 120* , not 180* , also three separate coils , not one common coil for two cylinders , firing @ same time , I have cdis that are good , open box , get your part number from igniter , move foreword
