|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Looking for someone near Marshall Virginia who can verify crank is true
Weird one I know. Long story short, I sold a crank, showed up box was damaged, now guy is nervous, I just need a neutral party to verify crank is ok. It is a zxi crank.
if anyone can help, please let me know (and let me know how much).
Thanks guys
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules