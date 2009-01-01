|
Fx140 engine swap
I bought a 2003 FX140 and PO said he thought starter was bad after hitting a big wave. Well, $2000 later I pull the engine to find it has blown a rod out the dude of the #2 cylinder and damaged the upper and lower case while condemning a crank journal. Do, this engine is shot. The valve head looks ok minus a couple of bent valves in cylinder 2.4202FF5D-4ABB-45FD-BDEF-7217633CB153.jpeg 5B6505C4-E94B-47CD-AC8F-ABAA473B67BF.jpeg
So, I need a short block essentially and EBay doesnt exactly have a lot of options for the Fx140. Judy looking for a reliable non-high performance ride. Any suggestions? I was thinking about rebuilding a vx110 bc there are a couple of complete engines available that prolly only need honing and new rings. Any ideas from experienced owners?
Thanks!
