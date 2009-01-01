Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fx140 engine swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location tulsa, ok Age 52 Posts 6 Fx140 engine swap I bought a 2003 FX140 and PO said he thought starter was bad after hitting a big wave. Well, $2000 later I pull the engine to find it has blown a rod out the dude of the #2 cylinder and damaged the upper and lower case while condemning a crank journal. Do, this engine is shot. The valve head looks ok minus a couple of bent valves in cylinder 2.4202FF5D-4ABB-45FD-BDEF-7217633CB153.jpeg 5B6505C4-E94B-47CD-AC8F-ABAA473B67BF.jpeg

So, I need a short block essentially and EBay doesnt exactly have a lot of options for the Fx140. Judy looking for a reliable non-high performance ride. Any suggestions? I was thinking about rebuilding a vx110 bc there are a couple of complete engines available that prolly only need honing and new rings. Any ideas from experienced owners?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules