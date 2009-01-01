|
|
-
750sx bypass starter relay
I have no crank situation. Out of nowhere started no crank, buzz/clicking in E box when I hit start button. Battery good, all grounds good, starter good. Can I bypass relay by crossing the relay posts? Should I pull E box and check grounds inside? 92 750sx.
