Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hi all, Need help from the JetSki gods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Missouri Age 38 Posts 2 Hi all, Need help from the JetSki gods Hi all, bought a couple old stand ups to restore. One is an 84 js550. I cant find the graphics anywhere, all I can find is 85 and up. Any suggestions or does someone have a link that can send?



Thanks all. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,844 Re: Hi all, Need help from the JetSki gods Try this---->https://letmegooglethat.com/?q=Who+m...550+jet+ski%3F Last edited by Myself; Yesterday at 10:40 PM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Missouri Age 38 Posts 2 Re: Hi all, Need help from the JetSki gods Thanks"myself" oddly enough my google search had the same results as your google search link and no 84 graphics.

