Hi all, Need help from the JetSki gods
Hi all, bought a couple old stand ups to restore. One is an 84 js550. I cant find the graphics anywhere, all I can find is 85 and up. Any suggestions or does someone have a link that can send?
Thanks all.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Thanks”myself” oddly enough my google search had the same results as your google search link and no 84 graphics.
