Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Clovis, CA Posts 75 JS550 PP Cylinder and Head WTB a PP 550 cylinder and head. Good shape preferred. Ok if it need boring. If head has 0.10 mill off ok.

Motor is a 1983 A-7. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,886 Re: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head Got some

Some with pistons , oe

If interested can post some pics here for you lmk

You can put a 530a on it for more power

Bigger ports stock

Yeah let's see what you have.

