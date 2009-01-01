|
|
-
JS550 PP Cylinder and Head
WTB a PP 550 cylinder and head. Good shape preferred. Ok if it need boring. If head has 0.10 mill off ok.
Motor is a 1983 A-7.
-
Re: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head
Got some
Some with pistons , oe
If interested can post some pics here for you lmk
You can put a 530a on it for more power
Bigger ports stock
1986-1990
-
Re: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head
Yeah let's see what you have.
