 JS550 PP Cylinder and Head
  Yesterday, 09:48 PM
    moman5373
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    75

    JS550 PP Cylinder and Head

    WTB a PP 550 cylinder and head. Good shape preferred. Ok if it need boring. If head has 0.10 mill off ok.
    Motor is a 1983 A-7.
  Yesterday, 09:52 PM
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,886

    Re: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head

    Got some
    Some with pistons , oe
    If interested can post some pics here for you lmk
    You can put a 530a on it for more power
    Bigger ports stock
    1986-1990
  Yesterday, 09:58 PM
    moman5373
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    75

    Re: JS550 PP Cylinder and Head

    Yeah let's see what you have.
