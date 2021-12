Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory pipe water screw settings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location NC Age 29 Posts 2 Factory pipe water screw settings Running a small pin 750 x2 with Factory head pipe and blaster limited chamber. Just switched from a westcoast 650 exhaust.



Mods



10/16 Hooker

Factory blaster limited exhaust

SBN44

West Coast Exhaust Mani

R&D Intake mani

Vforce 3 reeds

Pro Design Cool Head 185PSI

Dual Cooling Attached Images File_000.png (6.26 MB, 8 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2005 Location Texas Posts 1,196 Re: Factory pipe water screw settings Start with only the bottom screw opened, this is the pipes high rpm setting. If you want better throttle response try opening the top screw. This will move the pipes rpm range down a little. What exactly does the IJSBA do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules