1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe

Hello all,

I have a 1992 750sx. All stock engine. Has factory limited pipe. Compression is 155 on fresh rebuild. The boat runs fine except from 0-30% throttle. Not as bad if I roll throttle on slowly but if I stab it it basically hesitates for a few seconds and then goes. Ive searched many threads on baseline jetting for my setup and 150 high/120 low seems to be ball park. Ive tried changing low speed jet to 125,127.5 with no difference, Ive tried 120 and 115 without much change either. Plugs always seem to be on rich side with dark color. Im looking at the suggested jetting that factory pipe recommends on the stock Keihin carb which is the following



750SX

Main jet : 155

Pilot Jet : 88

High speed screw : 7/8 turn out from closed Low speed screw : 5/8 turn out from closed Needle & Seat : Stock

Spring : Stock



While I realize the mikuni and keihin are 2 totally different carbs the low speed jet seems to be a lot smaller than what Im using. Can anyone offer any insight on how the keihin to mikuni jetting cross references? I looked up a chart online and it seems to suggest a 88 Keihin correlates with a 82.5 mikuni. So Im wondering if I should start trying smaller low speed jets and see if this will help. Maybe start at 100 and work my way down? Any insight will be appreciated! Thanks in advance #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,443 Re: 1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe Did you do an Air Leakdown Test on this Engine before sending it?



If you have any Air Leaks, it will be near impossible to tune either the Mikunis or the Keihins.



Do you have a Single Keihin Carb set-up? Stock Jetting is #75 Pilot and a #140 or #145 Main Jets.



So Factory Jetting specs for Keihin make sense. How do you come up with a #120+ Low Jet? Again, are you using a Keihin or a Mikuni Carb? What size exactly? 38mm, 40mm, 44mm? Be specific.



Aside from finding any Air Leaks, I would rebuild the Carburetor INCLUDING THE PUMP (Keihin).



I'm sorry. . I'm running a SBN 44 mikuni. I put that in the thread title but forgot to do it in the actual post.



Kawi 750SX with A/M Factory Ltd Pipe and SINGLE Mikuni 44mm Carb & Flame Arrestor



Main Jet = #150 with High Speed Adj @ +1-1/4 turns



Pilot Jet = #120 with Low Speed Adj @ +1-1/2 turns



1.5N/S x 80gr Spring = 38psi Pop-Off



