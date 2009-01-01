|
1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe
Hello all,
I have a 1992 750sx. All stock engine. Has factory limited pipe. Compression is 155 on fresh rebuild. The boat runs fine except from 0-30% throttle. Not as bad if I roll throttle on slowly but if I stab it it basically hesitates for a few seconds and then goes. Ive searched many threads on baseline jetting for my setup and 150 high/120 low seems to be ball park. Ive tried changing low speed jet to 125,127.5 with no difference, Ive tried 120 and 115 without much change either. Plugs always seem to be on rich side with dark color. Im looking at the suggested jetting that factory pipe recommends on the stock Keihin carb which is the following
750SX
Main jet : 155
Pilot Jet : 88
High speed screw : 7/8 turn out from closed Low speed screw : 5/8 turn out from closed Needle & Seat : Stock
Spring : Stock
While I realize the mikuni and keihin are 2 totally different carbs the low speed jet seems to be a lot smaller than what Im using. Can anyone offer any insight on how the keihin to mikuni jetting cross references? I looked up a chart online and it seems to suggest a 88 Keihin correlates with a 82.5 mikuni. So Im wondering if I should start trying smaller low speed jets and see if this will help. Maybe start at 100 and work my way down? Any insight will be appreciated! Thanks in advance
-
Top Dog
Re: 1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe
Did you do an Air Leakdown Test on this Engine before sending it?
If you have any Air Leaks, it will be near impossible to tune either the Mikunis or the Keihins.
Do you have a Single Keihin Carb set-up? Stock Jetting is #75 Pilot and a #140 or #145 Main Jets.
So Factory Jetting specs for Keihin make sense. How do you come up with a #120+ Low Jet? Again, are you using a Keihin or a Mikuni Carb? What size exactly? 38mm, 40mm, 44mm? Be specific.
Aside from finding any Air Leaks, I would rebuild the Carburetor INCLUDING THE PUMP (Keihin).
Make sure the Pulse Fitting and Pulse Hose are good and tight.
-
Re: 1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe
I’m sorry. . I’m running a SBN 44 mikuni. I put that in the thread title but forgot to do it in the actual post.
Last edited by Thorny; Today at 03:56 PM.
-
Top Dog
Re: 1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe
This Jetting is what should work with your setup:
Kawi 750SX with A/M Factory Ltd Pipe and SINGLE Mikuni 44mm Carb & Flame Arrestor
Main Jet = #150 with High Speed Adj @ +1-1/4 turns
Pilot Jet = #120 with Low Speed Adj @ +1-1/2 turns
1.5N/S x 80gr Spring = 38psi Pop-Off
Skat-Trak Impeller 9/17 or 10/18
-
Re: 1992 750sx 44 SBN mikuni jetting with factory pipe
Ok thanks. I’m running that exact jetting but I’m running 2.5 N/S with 80 gram spring. I have a 1.5 N/S. I’ll try it. I’m running a Solas 11/16 Concorde for prop.
Last edited by Thorny; Today at 04:17 PM.
