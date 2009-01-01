Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Seadoo motor swap question #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 56 Posts 998 Blog Entries 1 Seadoo motor swap question I have a 95 spx hull, which I believe came with the 657.



Can I drop a 717 from a 95 xp in it? Buddy's got a donor ski up north, and if poss, if like to swap it in.

Any info on pros, cons, drive shaft lengthening or shortening, etc., would be greatly appreciated.



I also have a 96 xp 787 w/ spec 2, Novi's, etc, that I'd like to have my grey box tested as well, so if there's someone on here that provides this service, that'd be awesome.



Thanks for any advice. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,278 Re: Seadoo motor swap question I don’t know the answer(s) to the engine swap. But I believe Minnetonka4me or 99SPXXX might perform the MPEM service. You can message them with any details. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,842 Re: Seadoo motor swap question Yes, the 717 will swap right in, no issues. Same exhaust arrangement, same motor mount locations, same driveshaft length. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 56 Posts 998 Blog Entries 1 Re: Seadoo motor swap question Nice.

Thanks so much. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jeatmon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules