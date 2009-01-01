 Seadoo motor swap question
    Seadoo motor swap question

    I have a 95 spx hull, which I believe came with the 657.

    Can I drop a 717 from a 95 xp in it? Buddy's got a donor ski up north, and if poss, if like to swap it in.
    Any info on pros, cons, drive shaft lengthening or shortening, etc., would be greatly appreciated.

    I also have a 96 xp 787 w/ spec 2, Novi's, etc, that I'd like to have my grey box tested as well, so if there's someone on here that provides this service, that'd be awesome.

    Thanks for any advice.
    Re: Seadoo motor swap question

    I don't know the answer(s) to the engine swap. But I believe Minnetonka4me or 99SPXXX might perform the MPEM service. You can message them with any details.
    Re: Seadoo motor swap question

    Yes, the 717 will swap right in, no issues. Same exhaust arrangement, same motor mount locations, same driveshaft length.
    Re: Seadoo motor swap question

    Nice.
    Thanks so much.
