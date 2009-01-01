Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A word about cheap compression testers #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,837 A word about cheap compression testers A valuable tool in any mechanics toolbox is a compression tester. Many times on the forums we ask for compression readings to help somebody verify that they don't maybe have a blown engine. Many times people will come on saying they have 90psi on all cylinders. We know this reading is low but they admit they bought a Harbor Freight or Autozone compression tester. I just fixed another Harbor Freight compression tester this evening simply by putting in the correct schrader valve.



THAT'S RIGHT.....CHANGE OUT THE SCHRADER!!



The correct one is available online or from Advance Auto Parts---->https://shop.advanceautoparts.com/p/...B&gclsrc=aw.ds



This gauge now reads almost exactly as my trusty old Penske gauge. So before you throw that cheapo tester out, try changing out the schrader. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



