1996 sea Doo XP race ski

located in south Florida

Totally rebuilt motor by PPG

with less than 2 gentle hours breaking it in

$3,000.00 billet crank w/ no counterballance

all the good parts !

48 SRE carbs need to be dialed in

other than that it's ready for the races



$5,000 and you can bring it home 👍🏼

