 Hope for Hemenway Marina Boat Launch in 2022
    Hope for Hemenway Marina Boat Launch in 2022

    Someone informed me last week that in fact the BLM was doing a major revamp to the Hemenway boat launch...I had just assumed I would no longer be able to launch at Lake Mead because the water was so low. Today, I did a drive by and I am very encouraged with what I saw....as long as this does not turn into a ten-year project...I suspect not because the Fed's are losing so much revenue and also from an Anti-Terrorism Fed Budget standpoint Lake Mead gets a ton of $$$$ to ensure they can adequately protect the Hoover Dam from terrorists.

    So, Happy Thanksgiving....here are some pics of work in progress....







    Ooops...just noticed one of my settings on my camera was set to underexpose...so, these look a little dark that I did not correct in post...but, you get the gist...









    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
