Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start
Hey there! Last month our Fx140 wouldn't start after hitting a big wave. I suspect the starter but since it's a pain the rear to get out, I'm doing my due diligence for diagnostics before removing starter. Any troubleshooting tech tips would be appreciated.
What we know:
- Battery is charged and load tested fine at O'Reilly's
- Starting relay clicks every time when start button pressed; sometimes starter makes a little noise but doesn't actually spin at all.
- 12.4v on Battery side of relay
- only 5.6v on starter side of relay!!
- Ground from battery to starter feels solidly connected to starter
- Positive lead from relay to starter feels solidly connected to starter
- Checked relay without battery of starter connected and full continuity and only 0.06ohms resistance when relay closed with starter button.
- Replaced relay with a cheap aftermarket version for $15 diagnostic test and same result.
- Used screwdriver to jump battery side of relay to starter side and I get the same result; no spin and maybe a little noise.
- Obviously I'm getting a HUGE voltage drop across relay when I press the button.
My thoughts are MAYBE the relays are bad, but I think the starter crapped out and I'm getting a short of some sort that's grounding my 12v to the block.
Any ideas????
Thanks!
Re: Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start
Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage
Re: Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start
I have to agree.
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage
