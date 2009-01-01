 Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start
  Today, 10:55 AM #1
    tulsarust
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    tulsa, ok
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1

    Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start

    Hey there! Last month our Fx140 wouldn't start after hitting a big wave. I suspect the starter but since it's a pain the rear to get out, I'm doing my due diligence for diagnostics before removing starter. Any troubleshooting tech tips would be appreciated.
    What we know:
    • Battery is charged and load tested fine at O'Reilly's
    • Starting relay clicks every time when start button pressed; sometimes starter makes a little noise but doesn't actually spin at all.
    • 12.4v on Battery side of relay
    • only 5.6v on starter side of relay!!
    • Ground from battery to starter feels solidly connected to starter
    • Positive lead from relay to starter feels solidly connected to starter
    • Checked relay without battery of starter connected and full continuity and only 0.06ohms resistance when relay closed with starter button.
    • Replaced relay with a cheap aftermarket version for $15 diagnostic test and same result.
    • Used screwdriver to jump battery side of relay to starter side and I get the same result; no spin and maybe a little noise.
    • Obviously I'm getting a HUGE voltage drop across relay when I press the button.

    My thoughts are MAYBE the relays are bad, but I think the starter crapped out and I'm getting a short of some sort that's grounding my 12v to the block.
    Any ideas????
    Thanks!
  Today, 11:43 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,605

    Re: Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start

    Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage
  Today, 01:28 PM #3
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,834

    Re: Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage
    I have to agree.
