Fx140 starter voltage drop - No Start

Hey there! Last month our Fx140 wouldn't start after hitting a big wave. I suspect the starter but since it's a pain the rear to get out, I'm doing my due diligence for diagnostics before removing starter. Any troubleshooting tech tips would be appreciated.

What we know:

Battery is charged and load tested fine at O'Reilly's

Starting relay clicks every time when start button pressed; sometimes starter makes a little noise but doesn't actually spin at all.

starter makes a little noise but doesn't actually spin at all. 12.4v on Battery side of relay

only 5.6v on starter side of relay!!

Ground from battery to starter feels solidly connected to starter

Positive lead from relay to starter feels solidly connected to starter

Checked relay without battery of starter connected and full continuity and only 0.06ohms resistance when relay closed with starter button.

Replaced relay with a cheap aftermarket version for $15 diagnostic test and same result.

Used screwdriver to jump battery side of relay to starter side and I get the same result; no spin and maybe a little noise.

Obviously I'm getting a HUGE voltage drop across relay when I press the button.

My thoughts are MAYBE the relays are bad, but I think the starter crapped out and I'm getting a short of some sort that's grounding my 12v to the block.

Any ideas????

Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by Sounds to me like your starter crapped out and is sucking all the voltage



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

