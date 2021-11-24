Thread: 66E parts

2004 XLT 800 part out. 66E engine
Ski had 46 hours and dropped a power valve.
Midshaft with drive couplers and housing $135 shipped
Electronics complete box with stator and flywheel $160 shipped
Gauge $250 shipped
Cylinders both still Nikasil
Cylinder with good powervalve, including piston/rings $235 shipped
Cylinder with bad powervalve, including piston/rings $200 shipped
Powervalve servo with cables $55 shipped
Throttle/choke cables with bracket $55 shipped
Starter $75 shipped
Cylinder head with hardware $50 shipped