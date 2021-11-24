Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 66E parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 36 Posts 1,545 66E parts 2004 XLT 800 part out. 66E engine

Ski had 46 hours and dropped a power valve.



Midshaft with drive couplers and housing $135 shipped



Electronics complete box with stator and flywheel $160 shipped



Gauge $250 shipped





Cylinders both still Nikasil

Cylinder with good powervalve, including piston/rings $235 shipped

Cylinder with bad powervalve, including piston/rings $200 shipped



Powervalve servo with cables $55 shipped



Throttle/choke cables with bracket $55 shipped



Starter $75 shipped



Cylinder head with hardware $50 shipped















