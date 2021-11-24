 66E parts
Thread: 66E parts

  Today, 12:13 AM
    Motoman25
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Seaford, Long Island
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,545

    66E parts

    2004 XLT 800 part out. 66E engine
    Ski had 46 hours and dropped a power valve.

    Midshaft with drive couplers and housing $135 shipped

    Electronics complete box with stator and flywheel $160 shipped

    Gauge $250 shipped


    Cylinders both still Nikasil
    Cylinder with good powervalve, including piston/rings $235 shipped
    Cylinder with bad powervalve, including piston/rings $200 shipped

    Powervalve servo with cables $55 shipped

    Throttle/choke cables with bracket $55 shipped

    Starter $75 shipped

    Cylinder head with hardware $50 shipped







    Last edited by Motoman25; Today at 12:14 AM.
