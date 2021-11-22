Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Spark plug issues on a 1997 rotax 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Dallas, TX Age 44 Posts 1 Spark plug issues on a 1997 rotax 787 I want to start buy saying I am not a mechanic, I am a 12 volt guy. I own a chain of car audio shop in the Dallas metroplex, and I build boats as a hobby.



I recently built a jet boat.



1970 Glastron 17 foot ski boat. I rebuilt the interior, removed the old, heavy, broken in line 4 cylinder motor. Bought a running 1997 GTX, cut the hull of the ski off, and glassed it into the bottom of the Glastron.



Surprisingly it worked! Gets to about 35mph, plenty fast enough for this old boat.



Well, I just can't leave well enough alone...



I decided to get a set of the Magnum Tuning Jet Ski performance Plugs.



Installed the plugs today..



The motor would hardly start, wouldn't get above 3.5k RPM, and was actually backfiring!



Came back to the shop, put the regular old plugs back in, and boom! Problem solved!



I just wanted to know if anyone else have experience this. Why would a supposedly "better" plug cause such poor performance?



Here are a few pics in case anyone is interested...



Thanks!



Sam



Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 3,006 Blog Entries 6 Re: Spark plug issues on a 1997 rotax 787 There is a small performance gain from indexing the stock spark plugs

when the open end of the bridge faces the exhaust port. This occurs

because the spark plugs bridge interferes with the fuel-air mixture it

(the Schnuerle porting) loops through the combustion chamber.



The position of the spark plug can cause the spark plug to foul in

a very small area, and still be junk.



Many automotive spark plugs have extended tips or custom spark plug

bridges (like the Splitfire spark plug). These extended tips and bridges

interfere with the Schnuerle porting and cause a performance loss and

foul the spark plug.





Bill M.



The spark plug in the diagram is facing the wrong way.



The increase in performance is more noticeable on small lawn and garden

engines when the spark plug mounted at a 45 degree angle. Attached Images schnuerle porting.jpg (231.4 KB, 4 views) Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 10:42 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,438 Re: Spark plug issues on a 1997 rotax 787 Need Resistor type Spark Plugs.



Go with the Platinum or Iridium NGK Spark Plugs which are proven to work on Jetskis. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,830 Re: Spark plug issues on a 1997 rotax 787 My guess on the crap running is because the 787 uses a DC cdi ignition instead of the common AC style cdi. I'm betting that particular plug is causing electrical interference with the cdi. The NGK BR8EIX or Autolite equivalent are great in that engine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules