I want to start buy saying I am not a mechanic, I am a 12 volt guy. I own a chain of car audio shop in the Dallas metroplex, and I build boats as a hobby.
I recently built a jet boat.
1970 Glastron 17 foot ski boat. I rebuilt the interior, removed the old, heavy, broken in line 4 cylinder motor. Bought a running 1997 GTX, cut the hull of the ski off, and glassed it into the bottom of the Glastron.
Surprisingly it worked! Gets to about 35mph, plenty fast enough for this old boat.
Well, I just can't leave well enough alone...
I decided to get a set of the Magnum Tuning Jet Ski performance Plugs.
Installed the plugs today..
The motor would hardly start, wouldn't get above 3.5k RPM, and was actually backfiring!
Came back to the shop, put the regular old plugs back in, and boom! Problem solved!
I just wanted to know if anyone else have experience this. Why would a supposedly "better" plug cause such poor performance?
Here are a few pics in case anyone is interested...
There is a small performance gain from indexing the stock spark plugs
when the open end of the bridge faces the exhaust port. This occurs
because the spark plugs bridge interferes with the fuel-air mixture it
(the Schnuerle porting) loops through the combustion chamber.
The position of the spark plug can cause the spark plug to foul in
a very small area, and still be junk.
Many automotive spark plugs have extended tips or custom spark plug
bridges (like the Splitfire spark plug). These extended tips and bridges
interfere with the Schnuerle porting and cause a performance loss and
foul the spark plug.
Bill M.
The spark plug in the diagram is facing the wrong way.
The increase in performance is more noticeable on small lawn and garden
engines when the spark plug mounted at a 45 degree angle.
My guess on the crap running is because the 787 uses a DC cdi ignition instead of the common AC style cdi. I'm betting that particular plug is causing electrical interference with the cdi. The NGK BR8EIX or Autolite equivalent are great in that engine.