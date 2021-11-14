Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Yamaha SJ and Kawasaki SXR on trailer #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2006 Location Melbourne ,FL Posts 673 1996 Yamaha SJ and Kawasaki SXR on trailer Selling my 1996 Yamaha Superjet and 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 on a trailer. $11,000

The SXR is completely stock.

The Superjet has 35cc dome Cool Head and half girdle, Factory Pipe type 4(dry pipe) with water injection, carbon reeds with twin 44mm Mikuni carbs, MSD enhancer, Solas 12 vane pump, Hooker 9/15 impeller and new wear ring, Thrust trim system, top loader grate and Riva rideplate, X-Metal pole, quick steer plate and UMI bars, Custom dual front exhaust with stock waterbox, carbon fiber hood and footholds, dual bilge pumps.

More pics here.IMG_20211114_131908.jpgIMG_20211114_131848.jpg

