Starting point for jetting?

Got some 46 Blackjacks (annular discharge) for a kawi 1100 engine we built.



Can someone give me atleast a starting point for these? Are they reverse jetting?



Kaw 1100

Ported

vforce 3

7 degree timing

dried stock exhaust

boyesen intake

