Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: First Post and asking for some help please #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location North New Jersey Age 41 Posts 1 First Post and asking for some help please New to the PWC scene and asking for some help. Last year I bought my first boat (new Avalon pontoon boat) and enjoyed it this past summer. Seeing all the fun the PWCs were having on the lake where my boat is docked at I decided to put a down payment on a new 2022 Yamaha GP1800R SVHO (blue) with bluetooth for next year to enjoy when not on the boat. I am paying cash for the PWC but my dealer isnt getting back to me with an out the door price. I called them several times for a price so I can go pay for it cash before it arrives but nobody is giving me a price. Can someone give me a good out the door price for that ski in the NJ/NY area? I really appreciate the input and thank anyone who replies in advance. I am not opposed to buying out of state if the price is right. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location THE BEACH..LONG ISLAND NY Posts 144 Re: First Post and asking for some help please Most dealers wait until the boat show at the Javitts Center to see whats being offered and then pass the savings on to the customers.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules