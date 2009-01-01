 First Post and asking for some help please
  Yesterday, 10:58 PM
    Jersey_Marine
    Join Date
    Sep 2021
    Location
    North New Jersey
    First Post and asking for some help please

    New to the PWC scene and asking for some help. Last year I bought my first boat (new Avalon pontoon boat) and enjoyed it this past summer. Seeing all the fun the PWCs were having on the lake where my boat is docked at I decided to put a down payment on a new 2022 Yamaha GP1800R SVHO (blue) with bluetooth for next year to enjoy when not on the boat. I am paying cash for the PWC but my dealer isnt getting back to me with an out the door price. I called them several times for a price so I can go pay for it cash before it arrives but nobody is giving me a price. Can someone give me a good out the door price for that ski in the NJ/NY area? I really appreciate the input and thank anyone who replies in advance. I am not opposed to buying out of state if the price is right.
  Yesterday, 11:00 PM
    surfer8210
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    THE BEACH..LONG ISLAND NY
    Re: First Post and asking for some help please

    Most dealers wait until the boat show at the Javitts Center to see whats being offered and then pass the savings on to the customers.


