1991 Yamaha Waverunner III 650 troubles Hey everyone, back to working on my 1991 Yamaha Waverunner ||| 650. I have rebuilt the carb with an all new OEM kit, pop off set at 25psi, was at 47psi and stock adjustments. new plugs, new plug caps, new CDI, new ignition coil. Now what's happening is I'll start it up and it'll run ok-ish until I rev it. Then it'll bog down and the idle will surge, progressively getting worse the more I attempt to rev it. only way I could explain the sound is like if I shut the ignition off and on repeatedly. I've ran out of possible issues with this and don't know where else to go really. Also forgot to mention if I shut it off it won't start up again until I clean the plugs, plugs come out drenched in gas and they're black. When they're clean it'll start up east then do the same thing. Compression 150psi in both cylinders





This issue also slowly has been developing over time regardless of what I try to do to resolve it, started that it would bog/surge past 3/4 throttle and now it’s affects the whole throttle range. I have tried messing with the mixture with little improvement. If I turn the low speed more than 1/2 in it’ll stop surging at idle but then the idle will be extremely high and it’s clearly running lean although plug will come out fine and not drenched in gas. If I do rev it with the mix set like this it’ll start surging again once I try to rev it. Also a ton of smoke comes out when I try to rev it



EDIT: forgot to mention there is about 1/2 cup of dark sticky fluid that has come out of the exhaust what I assume is unburnt gas and oil. Could it be something clogging the exhaust maybe?

Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III 650 troubles EDIT 2x: I believe I narrowed it down to the oil pump "check" valves. Considering the insane amount of oil pooling out of the exhaust and the excessive smoking would lead me to believe that is the culprit. Once I shut off the motor oil does dribble from the oil lines into the motor for about an hour until they stop, would explain why my plugs coil almost instantly. Going to replace those and the lines and we'll see if that fixes it

