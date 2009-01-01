|
1986 JS 550 Compression Readings
Hey guys, just got a js550. Compression check was 85 and 90psi. I know I read 78-112 psi is normal range. I did the check on a cold engine and throttle wide open. Is there any advantage to doing a top end rebuild and maybe getting the numbers a bit higher? Thanks!
Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings
They respond well to a bump in compression. Pop the head off and take a look. Or even better yet........since it's the off season......pull the top end, do some rec porting, hone it, rering it, and have .040" milled off the head.
In other words, just jump on down the rabbit hole!!
Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings
Nice! Sounds like a good plan! Thanks
