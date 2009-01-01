Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Portage,IN Age 43 Posts 2 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings Hey guys, just got a js550. Compression check was 85 and 90psi. I know I read 78-112 psi is normal range. I did the check on a cold engine and throttle wide open. Is there any advantage to doing a top end rebuild and maybe getting the numbers a bit higher? Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,826 Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings They respond well to a bump in compression. Pop the head off and take a look. Or even better yet........since it's the off season......pull the top end, do some rec porting, hone it, rering it, and have .040" milled off the head.



In other words, just jump on down the rabbit hole!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Portage,IN Age 43 Posts 2 Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings Nice! Sounds like a good plan! Thanks







Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by They respond well to a bump in compression. Pop the head off and take a look. Or even better yet........since it's the off season......pull the top end, do some rec porting, hone it, rering it, and have .040" milled off the head.



In other words, just jump on down the rabbit hole!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules