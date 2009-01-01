 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:37 PM #1
    Captnem
    Captnem is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    Portage,IN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2

    1986 JS 550 Compression Readings

    Hey guys, just got a js550. Compression check was 85 and 90psi. I know I read 78-112 psi is normal range. I did the check on a cold engine and throttle wide open. Is there any advantage to doing a top end rebuild and maybe getting the numbers a bit higher? Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:54 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,826

    Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings

    They respond well to a bump in compression. Pop the head off and take a look. Or even better yet........since it's the off season......pull the top end, do some rec porting, hone it, rering it, and have .040" milled off the head.

    In other words, just jump on down the rabbit hole!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:33 PM #3
    Captnem
    Captnem is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    Portage,IN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1986 JS 550 Compression Readings

    Nice! Sounds like a good plan! Thanks



    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    They respond well to a bump in compression. Pop the head off and take a look. Or even better yet........since it's the off season......pull the top end, do some rec porting, hone it, rering it, and have .040" milled off the head.

    In other words, just jump on down the rabbit hole!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 