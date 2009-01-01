 Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph?
  Today, 02:40 PM #1
    Mr_Jim
    Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph?

    Hi, I am new here on the forum.

    Just bought a Kawasaki STX-12F -2007 with 95 hours. Fresh water. Totally stock. Runs and starts very good. But I only get 44 mph on wide open throttle. I know that the speedo on the ski not showing the right speed. But I think it would show at least 50 mph on the gauge.

    Any inputs on that?

    I will try replacing the spark plugs to start with.
  Today, 03:14 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph?

    Get a GPS reading but high 40's sounds right. The 12F is a low powered turd like the Yamaha VX.
  Today, 03:21 PM #3
    Mr_Jim
    Re: Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph?

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Get a GPS reading but high 40's sounds right. The 12F is a low powered turd like the Yamaha VX.
    Yeah, I will try to get a GPS reading as well.

    The impeller looks fine what I can see. But how sensitive is the jet pump/impeller? Can it make the ski to drop like 5-8 mph on top end after 95 hours?
