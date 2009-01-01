Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Sweden Age 36 Posts 2 Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph? Hi, I am new here on the forum.



Just bought a Kawasaki STX-12F -2007 with 95 hours. Fresh water. Totally stock. Runs and starts very good. But I only get 44 mph on wide open throttle. I know that the speedo on the ski not showing the right speed. But I think it would show at least 50 mph on the gauge.



Any inputs on that?



I will try replacing the spark plugs to start with. Last edited by Mr_Jim; Today at 02:41 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,823 Re: Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph? Get a GPS reading but high 40's sounds right. The 12F is a low powered turd like the Yamaha VX. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Sweden Age 36 Posts 2 Re: Kawasaki STX-12F - Top speed 44 mph? Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by Get a GPS reading but high 40's sounds right. The 12F is a low powered turd like the Yamaha VX.



The impeller looks fine what I can see. But how sensitive is the jet pump/impeller? Can it make the ski to drop like 5-8 mph on top end after 95 hours?

