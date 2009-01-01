Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: HELP... New rebuild won't run #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 41 Posts 270 HELP... New rebuild won't run I'm at a loss for words to accurately describe how badly I want to be done with the fuster cluck this current upgrade/rebuild/refurb has turned into.



Setup:

Fully ported Big pin / small pin @ 82mm bore with 190psi milled head

Novi 48's on boyseen sxr intake system

FPP sxr wet system

Zeeltronic ignition



My situation:

The first start up happened with the first press of button and it ran about 10-15 seconds and I killed it because the bottle I put the return lines in was already full. I asked if it was normal for Novi 48's to bypass/return that much fuel as I've never used Novi's before. I ordered a return line quick disconnect with restrictor per the reply I rec.



While waiting on that to arrive I swapped the water bottle for empty 2L and returned to proceed with getting it running. It never ran again. I cranked and cranked with no attempt to run. I pulled flywheel, pickup,, swapped pick up,, pulled plugs,, tested spark, read the zeeltronic paperwork multiple times, but no attempt to run... started having some nasty noise from front cover and hard stops mid crank.. pulled cover and found flywheel key sheared and flywheel off as far as it could be. I initially thought that during the last removal of the flywheel I left the bolt out or loose, but found I had not since the bolt was broke off in the crank. I extracted it, got new bolt and key. While waiting for the bolt I removed the carbs to change out the jetting and rebuild kit them. Last Friday the carbs went back on and everything was reassembled. It's been about a month since I had last tried to start it. I hit button and it fires and ran and idled, once. Immediately starts hard stopping mid crank again with no attempt to fire. It sounds like it's hydro locking mid crank, which I've concluded broke the flywheel bolt and key. I pulled the head off to look if maybe case came apart around port and debris was causing the lock up, but there was nothing visually wrong. The fact that it ran correctly once each time is confusing since it has fuel, it has spark, and it has air yet it will not attempt to run. I have been messing with it today and learned more. With the teather out verified there's no spark, and it will crank as long as start button is held in. But teather in and hitting starter button causes a hard slam stop mid crank. I removed the zeeltronic as this seems to be ignition/timing so going back to test with the known good electronics seemed to be the next logical step. Today I put the OE ignition back in, hit the primer lightly and pressed the button and I'm happy to say It fired off, ran and even idled----------ONCE.

W T F ???

The last time it slam stopped during cranking, I pulled the head to see where the pistons were when it stopped. I was expecting to see one at TDC and one a BDC but that's not what I found. They were both dead even in middle of cylinders. I repeated this a bunch of times and found that they do vary position slightly, but they were always much closer to being dead even than they are to being slightly apart.



Any thoughts, ideas, or even theories would be greatly appreciated.

-thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 3,000 Blog Entries 6 Re: HELP... New rebuild won't run When an engine has too much advance, an engine will "buck."



What was your static angle? and did you ever confirm your

initial ignition timing.



For example: Set the ignition timing to a straight 20 degrees. Then

remove your splash guard (and carbs) and set up a wire pointer to

the engine coupler. Draw a line that corresponds to 20 deg btdc (I

can give you a mm's btdc tomorrow) and test the ignition timing.





Bill M.



A small pin crankshaft? Last edited by wmazz; Today at 04:49 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules