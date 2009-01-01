|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
13 - Incorrect Pulsar Coil Signal
Hi
does anyone dealt with error like that,
my jetski is FX1000 it turns over but can not star, then it shows error 13
i can not find Pulser part on the parts websites, does that comes together with the generator?
any help thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules