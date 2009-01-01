Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX-1 Refresh #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 141 Yamaha FX-1 Refresh One of my good friends (maybe bad) got me addicted to this sport. He has been very helpful, and offered me this very orange FX-1 and a B Pipe for very little money. I told him I was on my way to get it next week. I delivered him a bunch of blasting media, and came to pickup the FX.



At this time it is a running ski but it needs a little help in the visual department. My immediate plans for this build are to strip it down, clean, sand, paint and turf it. I don't know that I want to include the B-Pipe on this build. Installing the pipe and all the steps that come along with it add complexity to this refresh. It can be a very simple process, and it can remain a ton of fun in the stock form. I want to make this ski right, I believe she deserves a better life and a better appearance.



IMG_2351.jpg

As you can see there were stickers relating to Auburn University



IMG_2352.jpg

She needs love



IMG_2353.jpg







Here is the video from picking it up and moving around his property. The rails on these are pretty flat and do not have a lot of lip. This makes for a risky airlift.



https://youtu.be/QklhumRopUI 80 SurfJet 9ft White Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492092&p=4550438#post4550438

82 JS440 / 650 Swap Build Here: (Sold) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

'92 750sx Barn Find Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=493981&p=4561610#post4561610

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'97 Yamaha SuperJet Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=494510&p=4564967#post4564967

'16 Yamaha VXR



