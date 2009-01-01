One of my good friends (maybe bad) got me addicted to this sport. He has been very helpful, and offered me this very orange FX-1 and a B Pipe for very little money. I told him I was on my way to get it next week. I delivered him a bunch of blasting media, and came to pickup the FX.
At this time it is a running ski but it needs a little help in the visual department. My immediate plans for this build are to strip it down, clean, sand, paint and turf it. I don't know that I want to include the B-Pipe on this build. Installing the pipe and all the steps that come along with it add complexity to this refresh. It can be a very simple process, and it can remain a ton of fun in the stock form. I want to make this ski right, I believe she deserves a better life and a better appearance.
IMG_2351.jpg
As you can see there were stickers relating to Auburn University
IMG_2352.jpg
She needs love
IMG_2353.jpg
Here is the video from picking it up and moving around his property. The rails on these are pretty flat and do not have a lot of lip. This makes for a risky airlift.
https://youtu.be/QklhumRopUI