Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 stx cdi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Houston Posts 21 1100 stx cdi 1100 STX 98 CDI



Got it from a ski that needed CDI replaced but it wasn’t the CDI



From jetski parts website



Asking 190 shipped



Conroe texas



255378853_1093523751454715_3638866339261240687_n.jpg255903552_1093523744788049_3394977094996210983_n.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules