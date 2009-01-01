Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Got a free 95 Waveraider 1100 - never touched a ski before - where should I start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location New Jersey Age 53 Posts 1 Got a free 95 Waveraider 1100 - never touched a ski before - where should I start? Hello from Brick NJ !

I refurb riding mowers for profit (OK, mostly beer money), I can fix anything if I have a decent manual for it... rebuilt / owned dozens of motorcycles.

But I've never touched a jetski before.

The only thing I know so far, is that when I grabbed the coupling between the motor and pump. I was able to turn it (slowly) by hand.

SO... the motor and pump are not stuck? That's a good starting point for a money pit, right?

I was thinking of pulling plugs, getting some oil in there, and trying the starter button. ( no fuel). Bad idea?

Thanks in advance !

Pete

Great idea. I use a good blast of liquid wrench down each plug hole but any kind of oil will do. Then crank it over with plugs out and check for spark. If that's good check compression. If that's good give it a dab of premix down each cylinder and try to fire it off.



