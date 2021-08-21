 1995 WR3 GP Build
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:09 PM #1
    thudd3rski
    thudd3rski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie thudd3rski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    colorado
    Age
    50
    Posts
    10

    1995 WR3 GP Build

    After getting myself a 650sx, i realized i could spend more time playing on the water if the wife and kid had something to ride.

    Enter the winter project...1995 WR3 GP in all of its smurfy goodness



    good shape, just a bit grimey



    plans are to clean, prep, paint, graphics, turf, cover the seat, new controls, switch to premix, etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:23 PM #2
    thudd3rski
    thudd3rski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie thudd3rski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    colorado
    Age
    50
    Posts
    10

    Re: 1995 WR3 GP Build

    cleaned up the engine and interior of the hull. 5 year old gas and lake water make for a wonderful aroma

    replaced hardened hoses, fuel filter, plugs, added flush kit, replaced "classic" k&n filter, removed oiling/tank, replaced fuel sending unit (stuck/rotten rubber sections), replaced choke with primer

    Last edited by thudd3rski; Today at 05:35 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:34 PM #3
    thudd3rski
    thudd3rski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie thudd3rski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    colorado
    Age
    50
    Posts
    10

    Re: 1995 WR3 GP Build

    to address the color scheme (gotta love 90's powersports color schemes)

    sanded and about ready for primer. removed and filled the holes for the vent covers









    based on the shallow gouges to the port side just above the waterline under the suspiciously new graphics, and the extra set of holes under the gunwhale trim, i am guessing there was a "rubbing incident" at some point. fortunately no cracks or other issues that i can find. unfortunately to get it smooth i had to go down to the smc in a couple of areas. plan is to use totalboat 2 part epoxy primer and finish with their wetedge topcoat. through about rolling and tipping but this may be a good chance to try spraying
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 