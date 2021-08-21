|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1995 WR3 GP Build
After getting myself a 650sx, i realized i could spend more time playing on the water if the wife and kid had something to ride.
Enter the winter project...1995 WR3 GP in all of its smurfy goodness
good shape, just a bit grimey
plans are to clean, prep, paint, graphics, turf, cover the seat, new controls, switch to premix, etc.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1995 WR3 GP Build
cleaned up the engine and interior of the hull. 5 year old gas and lake water make for a wonderful aroma
replaced hardened hoses, fuel filter, plugs, added flush kit, replaced "classic" k&n filter, removed oiling/tank, replaced fuel sending unit (stuck/rotten rubber sections), replaced choke with primer
Last edited by thudd3rski; Today at 05:35 PM.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules