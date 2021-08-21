Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 WR3 GP Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location colorado Age 50 Posts 10 1995 WR3 GP Build After getting myself a 650sx, i realized i could spend more time playing on the water if the wife and kid had something to ride.



Enter the winter project...1995 WR3 GP in all of its smurfy goodness







good shape, just a bit grimey







plans are to clean, prep, paint, graphics, turf, cover the seat, new controls, switch to premix, etc. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location colorado Age 50 Posts 10 Re: 1995 WR3 GP Build cleaned up the engine and interior of the hull. 5 year old gas and lake water make for a wonderful aroma



replaced hardened hoses, fuel filter, plugs, added flush kit, replaced "classic" k&n filter, removed oiling/tank, replaced fuel sending unit (stuck/rotten rubber sections), replaced choke with primer



Last edited by thudd3rski; Today at 05:35 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location colorado Age 50 Posts 10 Re: 1995 WR3 GP Build to address the color scheme (gotta love 90's powersports color schemes)



sanded and about ready for primer. removed and filled the holes for the vent covers



















based on the shallow gouges to the port side just above the waterline under the suspiciously new graphics, and the extra set of holes under the gunwhale trim, i am guessing there was a "rubbing incident" at some point. fortunately no cracks or other issues that i can find. unfortunately to get it smooth i had to go down to the smc in a couple of areas. plan is to use totalboat 2 part epoxy primer and finish with their wetedge topcoat. through about rolling and tipping but this may be a good chance to try spraying

