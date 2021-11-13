 1998 SPX Sea-doo.. factory pipe, Mel Miller, umi
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #1
    Junk#52
    Junk#52 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    33
    Posts
    39

    1998 SPX Sea-doo.. factory pipe, Mel Miller, umi

    1998 SPX for sale, ski runs excellent, handles well.. only selling to make room

    - spec 2 exhaust
    - buckshot rotary cover
    - early shaft to shaft novis 44mm
    - Mel Miller head
    - msd enhancer ignition
    - NOS umi steering
    - UMI vts holder
    - billet finger throttle
    - NEW hydroturf
    - NEW splash guard
    - Beach house sponsons
    - R&D nozzles
    - 3 degree trim tabs
    - All billet rave parts
    - new style trigger pickup
    - carbon fiber triple gauge hood (no holes drilled)
    - JD#6 intake grate
    - 2 channel ECWI

    I'm sure I'm forgetting stuff

    $5,000 serious Inquiries only please ski has everything can take, send more pics to interested buyers (920) 242-4132
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 