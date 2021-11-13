|
|
-
1998 SPX Sea-doo.. factory pipe, Mel Miller, umi
1998 SPX for sale, ski runs excellent, handles well.. only selling to make room
- spec 2 exhaust
- buckshot rotary cover
- early shaft to shaft novis 44mm
- Mel Miller head
- msd enhancer ignition
- NOS umi steering
- UMI vts holder
- billet finger throttle
- NEW hydroturf
- NEW splash guard
- Beach house sponsons
- R&D nozzles
- 3 degree trim tabs
- All billet rave parts
- new style trigger pickup
- carbon fiber triple gauge hood (no holes drilled)
- JD#6 intake grate
- 2 channel ECWI
I'm sure I'm forgetting stuff
$5,000 serious Inquiries only please ski has everything can take, send more pics to interested buyers (920) 242-4132
