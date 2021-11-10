 VXR Pro wiring help
  Today, 09:25 PM
    tonyk72
    tonyk72 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    NH
    Posts
    86

    VXR Pro wiring help

    I picked up a '95 VXR Pro with some electrical issues. As it sits right now, it wont start but I can get it to turn over by jumping the starter relay. Out of the ebox, running through the wire loom are a pair of black & white and a pair of red & brown pair of wires. These wire pairs have a corresponding connector that runs the wires up to the handlebars. I know if I disconnect the black/white I can bypass the kill switch. I've done this and it still won't start. There are also 5 other wires - black, green, brown, red and maybe a pink or red wire. These plug directly into some kind of relay. I checked a few parts diagrams and this doesn't appear to be a factory setup. The parts diagrams show that these wires are supposed to have a connector. The problem is I can't find where I'd plug this in? My guess is somebody cut the connector and added the relay, but for what I don't know? I'm thinking that this is what is causing my no start condition. Any ideas what I can do?
  Today, 09:42 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,817

    Re: VXR Pro wiring help

    You better open the ebox and see what those are tied into.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 