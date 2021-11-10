I picked up a '95 VXR Pro with some electrical issues. As it sits right now, it wont start but I can get it to turn over by jumping the starter relay. Out of the ebox, running through the wire loom are a pair of black & white and a pair of red & brown pair of wires. These wire pairs have a corresponding connector that runs the wires up to the handlebars. I know if I disconnect the black/white I can bypass the kill switch. I've done this and it still won't start. There are also 5 other wires - black, green, brown, red and maybe a pink or red wire. These plug directly into some kind of relay. I checked a few parts diagrams and this doesn't appear to be a factory setup. The parts diagrams show that these wires are supposed to have a connector. The problem is I can't find where I'd plug this in? My guess is somebody cut the connector and added the relay, but for what I don't know? I'm thinking that this is what is causing my no start condition. Any ideas what I can do?