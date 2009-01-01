|
1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem
Hell everybody. Bought a 1992 Sea Doo XP Twin Carb as a wintertime project. Installed new battery and pressed starter button and engine turned over. Before putting gas in it (which I have not) wanted to check for fire. Will not turn over now. Will turn over jumping large solenoid posts.
Bought a new solenoid, but upon further testing both small terminals on the solenoid are showing 12.2 volts. How does the solenoid activate? Something seems out of whack to me and see no need to install new solenoid until I gar the activation circuit figured out.
Thanks for any and all replies.
-
Re: 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem
If the old solenoid shorted on the coil side (small wires) then it's very possible that the ground side is reading power.
-
Re: 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem
Thank you. And this is what I was wondering about. Just don't know why that would have happened about the third time I hit the starter switch. If this is the case, then I'm afraid the new one will do the same.
