Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location VA Posts 9 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem Hell everybody. Bought a 1992 Sea Doo XP Twin Carb as a wintertime project. Installed new battery and pressed starter button and engine turned over. Before putting gas in it (which I have not) wanted to check for fire. Will not turn over now. Will turn over jumping large solenoid posts.



Bought a new solenoid, but upon further testing both small terminals on the solenoid are showing 12.2 volts. How does the solenoid activate? Something seems out of whack to me and see no need to install new solenoid until I gar the activation circuit figured out.



If the old solenoid shorted on the coil side (small wires) then it's very possible that the ground side is reading power.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

