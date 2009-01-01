 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem
  Today, 07:52 PM #1
    Jetter
    Join Date
    Dec 2018
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem

    Hell everybody. Bought a 1992 Sea Doo XP Twin Carb as a wintertime project. Installed new battery and pressed starter button and engine turned over. Before putting gas in it (which I have not) wanted to check for fire. Will not turn over now. Will turn over jumping large solenoid posts.

    Bought a new solenoid, but upon further testing both small terminals on the solenoid are showing 12.2 volts. How does the solenoid activate? Something seems out of whack to me and see no need to install new solenoid until I gar the activation circuit figured out.

    Thanks for any and all replies.
  Today, 09:44 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    Re: 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem

    If the old solenoid shorted on the coil side (small wires) then it's very possible that the ground side is reading power.
  Today, 10:18 PM #3
    Jetter
    Join Date
    Dec 2018
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    Re: 1992 Sea Doo XP Sollenoid Problem

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    If the old solenoid shorted on the coil side (small wires) then it's very possible that the ground side is reading power.
    Thank you. And this is what I was wondering about. Just don't know why that would have happened about the third time I hit the starter switch. If this is the case, then I'm afraid the new one will do the same.
