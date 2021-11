Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1993 kawasaki 550 sx rubber tray sides repair #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 133 1993 kawasaki 550 sx rubber tray sides repair i am looking for suggestion or advice on repairing the tray sides on my 550. the rubber is separating from the plastic. i chatted with 3m and they recommended 2 different adhesives depending on what type of rubber it is. 3M 1300 or 3M 4799. does anyone know what type of rubber these are made of? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,811 Blog Entries 1 Re: 1993 kawasaki 550 sx rubber tray sides repair I used SEM 39747 body panel adhesive. Expensive but worked really good

I used SEM 39747 body panel adhesive. Expensive but worked really good. It is a 2 part urethane and black. Been perfect for 3 years now

