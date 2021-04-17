 thudderski
Thread: thudderski

  Yesterday, 10:44 PM #1
    thudd3rski
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    colorado
    Age
    50
    Posts
    thudderski

    hello all,

    old new guy here. always wanted a pwc but never seemed to get around to it. purchased a 650sx last spring with a great motor but a little rough in the looks department. really like vintage stuff and always been a kawi fan so the 650sx seemed like a good choice. spent the spring sprucing it up and the summer learning to ride it. gotta say it was a great time...harder than i expected, but still a lot of fun.

    here are the before and after...







    wife and daughter were jealous so i picked up another project to rework this winter...



    realize i am really late to the game and will be searching to forum for plenty of answers
  Yesterday, 11:36 PM #2
    DealsGapCobra
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Age
    53
    Posts
    Re: thudderski

    Welcome!


