Thread: thudderski

thudderski

hello all,



old new guy here. always wanted a pwc but never seemed to get around to it. purchased a 650sx last spring with a great motor but a little rough in the looks department. really like vintage stuff and always been a kawi fan so the 650sx seemed like a good choice. spent the spring sprucing it up and the summer learning to ride it. gotta say it was a great time...harder than i expected, but still a lot of fun.



here are the before and after...















wife and daughter were jealous so i picked up another project to rework this winter...







realize i am really late to the game and will be searching to forum for plenty of answers

Welcome!





