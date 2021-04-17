Thread: thudderski

hello all,
old new guy here. always wanted a pwc but never seemed to get around to it. purchased a 650sx last spring with a great motor but a little rough in the looks department. really like vintage stuff and always been a kawi fan so the 650sx seemed like a good choice. spent the spring sprucing it up and the summer learning to ride it. gotta say it was a great time...harder than i expected, but still a lot of fun.
here are the before and after...
wife and daughter were jealous so i picked up another project to rework this winter...
realize i am really late to the game and will be searching to forum for plenty of answers