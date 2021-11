Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 wave raider part out #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 29 Posts 676 1995 wave raider part out 20211108_155608.jpg20211108_155614.jpg20211108_155624.jpg20211108_155630.jpg20211108_183422.jpg20211108_183412.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 29 Posts 676 Re: 1995 wave raider part out If anyone sees anything of interest let me know ski is rough engine was a complete basket case. My current plan is to rebuild the engine and use the electronics for another project. But ill probably keep the ski around for extra parts for my other raider. So untill it get cut up its available for part out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules