First time top end 640 montego

Hey everyone.



I have two 96 montego 640s. One needs a top end due to low compression on the front piston. It will be my first ever top end. Would you guys just buy the whole kit with pistons 230 bucks or so...or would you take it apart first and evaluate the pistons before doing so. Do they ever just need rings and such? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

