Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft? #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 58 Posts 1,593 how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft? pump is out, bearings and impeller still on, and 1100 engine still in hull. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,812 Re: how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft? PB Blaster or other penetrating lube shot up at the end of the driveshaft with nose of the ski down. Repeat for a few days then try again. You can use a block of wood against the nose of the impeller and whack it backwards with a hammer if necessary. I have cut out a piece of steel to fit right up around the impeller nose and hit that with a big ball peen hammer before. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



will that pull the mid shaft back damaging it?

