 how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft?
  Today, 08:15 PM
    jrddillon
    how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft?

    pump is out, bearings and impeller still on, and 1100 engine still in hull.
  Today, 08:34 PM
    Myself
    Re: how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft?

    PB Blaster or other penetrating lube shot up at the end of the driveshaft with nose of the ski down. Repeat for a few days then try again. You can use a block of wood against the nose of the impeller and whack it backwards with a hammer if necessary. I have cut out a piece of steel to fit right up around the impeller nose and hit that with a big ball peen hammer before.
  Today, 10:45 PM
    jrddillon
    Re: how do I get a raider drive shaft out that is sized in the mid shaft?

    will that pull the mid shaft back damaging it?
