Polaris 83.83mm piston #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location SoCal Age 57 Posts 5,085 Polaris 83.83mm piston Bought a Genesis 1200 and the Mag side cylinder is a bit low on compression at 130. Popped the head and I could see some slight scores which explained the issue. Ran the hone through it and it is good to go. The piston at the top exhaust side is on it's last legs so I wanted to see if anyone happened to have a stock piston out there. Just need to get it running again to sell. Would consider a good used if you have.

