|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
6 Port 951 DI Cylinder & Top End Kit
Freshly bored 1.00mm 951 DI 6 Port Cylinder and a unopened WSM Platinum Top End Kit (Pistons, Top End Gaskets, Wrist Pin Bearings) They are sprayed down with anti-rust oil in the photos.
Asking $600 shipped, no core needed. Payment via Paypal Goods/Services.
IMG-3974.jpg
IMG-3973.jpg
IMG-3972.jpg
IMG-3976.jpg
IMG-3975.jpg
IMG-3977.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules