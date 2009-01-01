Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '91 550 SX Fuel Tank Pressure/ flooding after sitting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Liberty Lake Age 31 Posts 22 '91 550 SX Fuel Tank Pressure/ flooding after sitting? Kind of an oddball situation I feel dumb for needing help with but oh well.



I've got a 91 reed 550 sx. Usually stored outside on the dock during the summer and every-time that I've gone to go ride it there is always pressure in the tank and fuel looks to be pushed into the motor causing soaked plugs and hard starts. Never has an issue after getting it going. Carb is a brand new SBN Mikuni 44. I am going to be putting a different n/s size and combo in though don't think that could be causing this problem.



I'll open the hood to crack the fuel cap and pressure releases. You can see fuel moving back toward the tank through the fuel lines a bit once pressure is released. Sun building pressure in the tank and not being released anywhere?



I have ordered another check valve, though not sure why that would be the problem since that wouldn't allow pressure out of the tank either...anyone had similar issue with a fix or an idea of why this keeps happening? Having to bring new/ dry plugs to swap in to get it to cold start due to so much fuel in motor. Have many other skis never with this issue and have searched all over PWC Today and google with no luck.



the check valve only lets air in, not out. if you have a bad oring on your seat of the n/s that could allow fuel to leak past. have you checked the popoff as well? also, after riding when you put it away until you ride again, do you brap all of the water out of the exhaust?



93-x2, newmiller ported SP750, milled head, R&D single 46 intake, sbn46, fpp blaster chamber pipe, hooker 9/15, umi, rhaas squirrel cage, dakine foot straps #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Liberty Lake Age 31 Posts 22 Re: '91 550 SX Fuel Tank Pressure/ flooding after sitting? Yes I always run it out of the water after riding it to get all the water out. Its like the tank always has pressure in it when I go to ride it from sitting in the sun. Just seems odd because I ran the carb for a while on my 95 x2 with different jets and literally no problems with it doing anything of the similar and have swapped back after having the issue and its not a problem on my 650. And I've never ran into this before with any of the other skis I've had in the past.



Almost at the point where I'm going to crack the fuel cap when leaving the ski sit outside like that. Annoying because ski should just fire right up. 165 compression, brand new sbn, just everytime I go to start the ski I need to pull plugs and blow some fuel out, replace them and sometimes they are still soaked then have to change plugs to get it going...etc. No need for the primer on the ski at this point with all the fuel already in the ski LOL. Ski should just be punch the green button and go.

