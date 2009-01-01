Kind of an oddball situation I feel dumb for needing help with but oh well.
I've got a 91 reed 550 sx. Usually stored outside on the dock during the summer and every-time that I've gone to go ride it there is always pressure in the tank and fuel looks to be pushed into the motor causing soaked plugs and hard starts. Never has an issue after getting it going. Carb is a brand new SBN Mikuni 44. I am going to be putting a different n/s size and combo in though don't think that could be causing this problem.
I'll open the hood to crack the fuel cap and pressure releases. You can see fuel moving back toward the tank through the fuel lines a bit once pressure is released. Sun building pressure in the tank and not being released anywhere?
I have ordered another check valve, though not sure why that would be the problem since that wouldn't allow pressure out of the tank either...anyone had similar issue with a fix or an idea of why this keeps happening? Having to bring new/ dry plugs to swap in to get it to cold start due to so much fuel in motor. Have many other skis never with this issue and have searched all over PWC Today and google with no luck.
Any insight is appreciated!!!