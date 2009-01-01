|
Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?
Got a chance to buy one that needs cardboard LOL for about 400 is there any demand for these things?
Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?
Yes.
Old guys want them for their kids or grandkids.
Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?
And I've seen some motor/pump swaps done on them.
Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?
