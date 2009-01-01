 Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?
  Today, 11:43 AM #1
    kcr357
    Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?

    Got a chance to buy one that needs cardboard LOL for about 400 is there any demand for these things?
  Today, 12:28 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?

    Yes.
    Old guys want them for their kids or grandkids.


  Today, 12:29 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?

    And I've seen some motor/pump swaps done on them.


  Today, 01:03 PM #4
    kcr357
    Re: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything?

    Thx
