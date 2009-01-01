Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 39 Posts 4,136 Are the old 300sx Kawasaki is worth anything? Got a chance to buy one that needs cardboard LOL for about 400 is there any demand for these things? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Yes.

Old guys want them for their kids or grandkids.



And I've seen some motor/pump swaps done on them.



Thx





