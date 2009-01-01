Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski Solutions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location Texas Posts 71 Jetski Solutions IMG_2307 - Copy.JPGJust received my Jetski Solutions resto package. E-box resto with "plug & play" connectors, start/stop switch with lanyard capability, Stator remanufacture ( old stator was a proud disappointment of the PRC), now trot line weight, Coil plug wire replacement, new power cables., color correct wiring. 1st thing I noticed was how everything was packaged, to the 9s. Packaged better than I would have. Close ( I mean close) inspection of components for any "minute" flaws, 0, nada. Attention to detail is blaringly obvious, PROFFSIONAL. Price, imo, very reasonable considering the peace of mind & confidence in components out there in the middle of Lake Texoma. John, Cory, you guys knocked the ball out of the park. Last edited by uniblabb; Today at 07:24 PM .





